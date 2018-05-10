‘Black Brahmin’ question in competitive exam: Ex-Haryana speaker vows to file complaint

Hooda, Kuldeep Sharma (left) and other Congress leaders Wednesday. (Express Photo) Hooda, Kuldeep Sharma (left) and other Congress leaders Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Amid protests by Brahmin organisations in the state during the past few days over a question regarding the purported “omen” surrounding meeting a “black Brahmin” or “sighting of a Brahmin girl” in a state competitive exam, Congress MLA and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma said Wednesday he would file a police complaint against Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) authorities over the issue.

Sharma said he wanted the CM made a co-accused for his “silence” in the matter. Sharma was accompanied by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who demanded an FIR against the guilty in the matter apart from disbanding the Commission. “I don’t think this question was asked because of some mistake, but it shows mindset of the BJP..,” said Hooda.

Kuldeep Sharma said, “The Chief Minister is not speaking on it, it shows his silent consent. If our demand for registration of an FIR against HSCC office-bearers is not met within a week, then we would lodge a complaint with the police in Panchkula. If police fail to act on our complaint, then we would approach the court…As a protest, as many as 101 black Brahmins will appear before the Chief Minister after consulting with Brahmin organisations.”

The multiple-choice question, which has created furore among the Brahmin community members and opposition, was asked by the HSSC in a competitive exam held on April 10 to recruit Junior Engineers for Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). The question was: “Which one among the following is not a sign of omen in Haryana’ —- Empty Pitcher, A casket full of fuel, Meeting with a black Brahmin or sight of a Brahmin girl”.

HSSC has already withdrawn the question expressing regret, but added that “it was inadvertent and unintentional”. “The question papers were never gone through, read over or checked by anyone in the Commission and the question paper was first time opened by the candidates in examination hall… appropriate action is being initiated,” the HSSC has stated.

However, former chairman of Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and a Congress leader B B Batra said, “Somebody would have done proof reading before sending the question paper for printing.”

A close associate of Khattar and chairman of Haryana Housing Board, Jawahar Yadav, said, “The Chief Minister has already ordered stern action into the matter. The controversial question was picked from a competitive book which was published by a private publication in 2012 when Congress was in power in Centre and Haryana. Why did Kuldeep Sharma not open his eyes then? Our government has ordered removal of all caste related questions from this book.”

