BKU leader released from jail

Over 100 farmers were held over the past few days after they courted arrest at Shahabad demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sunflower crop.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:July 12, 2017 12:39 am
Bhartiya Kisan Union Leader, Minimum Support Price (MSP), Punjab News, Indian Express News Gurnam Singh Chaduni (centre) after his release Tuesday. (Express Photo)
Five days after his arrest, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Haryana unit president Gurnam Singh Chaduni was released from Kurukshetra jail Tuesday. Over 100 farmers were held over the past few days after they courted arrest at Shahabad demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sunflower crop. “The government has released all farmers after accepting our demand to purchase the sunflower crop at MSP,” said Rakesh Bains, spokesperson of BKU’s Haryana unit.

