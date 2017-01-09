BJP’s Sankalp Yatra concludes: AAP talks of drug menace in Punjab but opens liquor vend for women in Delhi

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with other BJP leaders in Amritsar on Sunday. Rana Simranjit Singh Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with other BJP leaders in Amritsar on Sunday. Rana Simranjit Singh

UNION MINISTER of State and Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla Sunday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party, saying, “AAP makes a hue and cry over the drug problem in Punjab. But they have been opening liquor vends for women in Delhi, where they run the government.”

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Union Minister for Rural Development Jatinder Tomar were also present at the rally, which was planned to mark the conclusion of the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in the state.

A private entrepreneur had opened an exclusive liquor shop at a mall in Delhi last year where only women are allowed to buy liquor.

“AAP made an issue when a drug addiction centre was opened for women in Amritsar. At least our government in Punjab has been trying to get someone out of the problem. But they have been opening exclusive vends for women. They have also increased the number of vends in Delhi,” said Sampla.

“We all know that (Punjab Congress chief) Captain Amarinder Singh is arrogant and he hardly used to meet anyone during his tenure as CM. He is still the same. He is in Delhi for the past one month”” alleged Sampla.

Referring to demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told the gathering that the lines outside banks were a thing of the past and that now appropriate currency was available. He added that the BJP candidate list for the Punjab Assembly elections would be announced soon.

‘Budget will improve economic condition of poor, develop India’

The Opposition parties have been objecting to the annual budget of the Centre on February 1 just before the start of first phase of Assembly elections in five states on February 4. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jatinder Tomar told the gathering that the upcoming budget would not be the ordinary one. “You must have seen many budgets.

But This budget is not about annual announcements. This budget will take India forward. This budget would improve the economic condition of the poor man of this country. This budget will develop India,” said Tomar in his speech.