BJP View: Rate hike only after smart parking facilities in Chandigarh

WHILE THE Municipal Corporation officers are making a case for hiking parking rates, the BJP is of the view that the hike should be implemented only four to six months after providing smart parking facilities. Sources said that the civic body was planning to give parking lots to one company which might provide all smart parking facilities.

BJP councillor and former mayor Arun Sood said, “There is a proposal that people should be given facilities for about six months at the existing rates and only after that the rates should be hiked.” According to the smart parking system, there will be a central server connecting the management of all the parking lots. CCTVs will be installed from where the employees and municipal officials will overlook all the activities. A mobile application will also be in place for the residents to check the parking situation. Also, there will be smart rechargeable cards for entry at the parking lots, which will be made at the e-sampark centres. The parking lots will be made fully automatic with boom barriers.

The agenda for parking rates was to come up in the House meeting in January. However, it was deferred till the next meeting because the councillors said that they could not approve the agenda just immediately after being elected. At the Finance and Contract Committee meeting held this month, the MC Commissioner had stressed that the civic body needed to earn revenue of its own as its financial condition was not good.

As per the proposal which is likely to come up in this House meeting, for a single entry into the parking lot, the owner of an SUV who was till now paying the same charge as the owner of a four-wheeler, that is Rs 5, will have to pay eight times higher, that is Rs 40. A four-wheeler, including a taxi, will have to pay Rs 25 for a single entry. For multiple entries of these vehicles in a parking lot in a day, the fee was Rs 10. It is proposed to be hiked to Rs 50.

If the proposal is approved, the owner of a two-wheeler will have to shell out Rs 10 instead of the present charge of Rs 2. For multiple entries in a parking lot which are valid for a day, the owner of a two-wheeler will have to shell out Rs 20. The monthly pass of a two-wheeler in a particular parking lot, which was Rs 50, has now been proposed to be Rs 250.

A tourist bus will be charged Rs 100 for a single entry instead of the present charge which is Rs 20. The smart parking is aimed at making the chaotic parking in the city systematic. The civic body had invited big companies so that the parking lots be managed by them instead of petty contractors. As many as 25 parking lots were to be converted into smart ones.