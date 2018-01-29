Rift within Chandigarh BJP unit widens

BJP chief Sanjay Tandon (L) and Mayor Davesh Moudgil (R) BJP chief Sanjay Tandon (L) and Mayor Davesh Moudgil (R)

Upset with Mayor Davesh Moudgil for not consulting them on any decisions, councillors from BJP chief Sanjay Tandon’s camp Sunday lodged a complaint against Moudgil and his camp with National General Secretary Ram Lal on Sunday. It’s just been two weeks that Moudgil has been elected as the Mayor, but the rebellion within the party has now again come out in the open. As many as eight councillors went to Delhi to lodge their grievance. The councillors are upset with Moudgil as they alleged that he did not even speak to them while making selections for the members of Finance and Contract Committee.

The councillors were led by councillor Asha Jaswal, who was the rebel candidate, who stood up against Moudgil when his candidature was announced. However, Jaswal withdrew her candidature when she stated that Moudgil had given an apology letter.

“The apology letter written by him a day before the polls had stated that he would involve BJP chief and others in every decision. But he is not even consulting us,” a councillor said on the condition of anonymity. He added,”Our national general secretary has assured us that he will definitely look into the issue.”

The BJP councillors who would be contesting for the membership of Finance and Contract Committee are Heera Negi, Raj Bala Malik, Anil Dubey and Farmila. Congress has already declared its candidate Gurbax Rawat. The Finance and Contract Committee is one of the key committees in the House.

Sources said that Tandon’s camp wanted that one of the two councillors, Asha Jaswal or Arun Sood, should have been given the opportunity to contest the polls.

Moudgil is backed by former Member of Parliament Satya Pal Jain and Member of Parliament Kirron Kher. The Finance and Contract committee elections, which are scheduled to be held on January 30, will be one of the first challenges which would be faced by Moudgil.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App