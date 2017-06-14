BJP MLA plans private member’s bill to curb black magic

BJP MLA from Phagwara, Som Parkash, has sought to table a private member’s Bill in the Punjab Assembly’s budget session commencing Wednesday against the practice of “black magic” to end exploitation by self-styled godmen.

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday, Som Parkash said the Bill, sent to the Assembly Speaker, was titled “The Punjab Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017”. Som Parkash said these godmen also exploited women and made sexual relations with them.

“This should be curbed in the modern scientific age. An Act should be passed to curtail such activities by making a provision of punishment to such exploiters. Such Act has already been passed by the Maharashtra government and Karnataka is also actively considering it.”

The MLA said that he had also written a letter to the Punjab assembly speaker, Rana KP Singh, on May 18 with a request that such private bills which could serve the society should be encouraged. “Even in Parliament, private bills are discussed and passed. Such bills should not be rejected on technical grounds as they are in the larger interest of the society,” he said.

