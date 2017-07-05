BJP leader arrested for assaulting power officials

Punjab Police with BJP workers (Representational Image) Punjab Police with BJP workers (Representational Image)

The Haryana police Tuesday arrested a BJP leader for assaulting electricity department officials who had gone to check power theft at his residence in Fatehabad town on Monday. The electricity department has separately imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Vijay Goyal, who is district secretary of BJP’s Fatehabad district unit, for power theft.

Goyal was produced in a local court Tuesday and sent to the jail in judicial custody for 14 days. SHO of Fatehabad’s City Police Station, Sombir Dhaka, said he was arrested for assault and criminal intimidation. The electricity employees unions had warned of a stir if he was not arrested within 48 hours.

Electricity department officials led by SDO Bhajan Singh had gone to conduct checking at some houses in Fatehabad town after getting information about power theft. When the team reached at the house of Vijay Goyal, they allegedly found that electricity was being stolen with a “kundi connection”. The officials started making video of the alleged theft with the help of a mobile phone.

The electricity officials have complained to the police the when they knocked the door, the family members did not open the door. Meanwhile, Goyal also reached there. “The electricity officials have complained that Goyal and his associates attacked on them and snatched their mobile. We have lodged an FIR against Goyal, his brother Sanjay Goyal and nephew Tarun Goyal,” said Sombir Dhaka, SHO, City Police Station, Fatehabad. Dhaka said that the injured electricity officials were discharged from the government hospital after the primary treatment.

However, before his arrest, Goyal said, “When the electricity staff reached my house, my wife was changing in a room. She requested them to wait for five minutes but they kept knocking the door. They tampered with the seal of my electricity meter which was installed outside the house. When I reached their, I just protested their conduct. Charges of assault are baseless. I have three factories at home and I pay thousands of rupees as bill every month.” Goyal said he has been associated with the RSS for the past 35 years.

