BJP frets as Salaria, Kavita Khanna battle over ticket

AN ACRIMONIOUS fight for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha ticket between the two main candidates — Swaran Salaria and Kavita Khanna — has revealed deep fissures in the BJP’s ground-level cadre in the Gurdaspur-Pathankot belt.

With the election committee of the state unit of the party having recommended the names of both, Salaria and Kavita, both of them have mounted an aggressive campaign within the party in order to get the ticket. The frosty relations between the two and their neck-and-neck race for the ticket has manifested itself at the ground level too, leaving the party leadership concerned.

Both the candidates are securing the help of influential persons who are close to the senior leadership of the party, sources said. “While Swaran Salaria has managed to get his name recommended by yoga guru Ramdev, Kavita Khanna has got Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to endorse her candidature,” said a senior Punjab BJP leader. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) having nominated a local candidate in Maj Gen Suresh Khajuria (retd), who belongs to Pathankot, the Salaria camp has been pointing out that as an ex-serviceman himself, Swaran Salaria would be the optimum choice to negate Khajuria’s influence among ex-servicemen voters who are an important chunk in the Gurdaspur-Pathankot area.

Although Kavita Khanna has garnered goodwill in the area as her late husband Vinod Khanna was a four-time MP from the constituency, her opponents have been pointing out that she was a Gujarati and not a Punjabi and that this would not go down well with voters of the area.

A senior BJP leader, however, said that Kavita Khanna is known to be close to the party’s national president Amit Shah, and her non-Punjabi antecedents had been negated by the fact that she had been a visible face of the party even when Vinod Khanna was MP. “Kavita has been constantly present in the constituency and the people of the area know her now for several years. It would not be fair to call her an outsider,” said a BJP leader in Pathankot, who did not wish to be named.

The by-poll for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat will take place on October 11 and the last date for filing the nominations is September 22. The counting for the election will take place on October 15.

