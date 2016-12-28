Chandigarh: BJP doesn’t want MC’s nominated councillors to vote in mayoral polls

With the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) getting a clear majority in the House, the party is holding discussions to ask the nominated councillors not to vote for the mayoral elections this time. A senior leader of the party said that BJP wants to set a precedent for the first time where the nominated councillors are asked not to vote as their votes would question the democratic set up. The nominated councillors are expected to be chosen on today.

“At this point of time, changes in the act cannot be made as it would take a lot of time. So this is being considered that the councillors can vote for any other issue such as development work where a majority is required but their votes in Mayoral elections would question the democratic set up. We want to set this precedent that the nominated councillors will not vote for this election,”said a senior leader of the party, on the condition of anonymity. In the 36-member house, there are nine nominated councillors in the Municipal Corporation while 26 are elected ones. One member is the Member of Parliament, which is from BJP at present. The nominated councillors have been given voting rights and they hold the key in electing the mayor. For getting a mayor elected, a party needs 19 votes.

Former BJP councillor Satinder Singh had already said that this was the perfect time to make changes in the act as BJP had a huge majority. Outgoing nominated councillor Major DS Sandhu (retd) had stated that the nominated councillors would have no value if they don’t have voting rights in the mayoral elections. Around 50 people have applied for the posts of nine nominated councillors, most of them being BJP members, including wife of former union minister Harmohan Dhawan. His wife Satinder Dhawan,Kailash Jain, BJP spokesperson, Pardeep Bansal, BJP mandal president, Davinder Aulakh former BJP vice president, Mayank Mishra who handles the PR of Member Parliament Kirron Kher (in the category of journalist), former BJP councillors Sat Parkash Aggarwal and Des Raj Gupta are all in the fray for the posts of nominated councillors. Former nominated councillor Surinder Bahga has also applied for the nominated councillorship again.