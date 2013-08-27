BJP demands House meet,policy

The members of the BJP city unit on Monday met Mayor Subhas Chawla and reiterated their demand for holding a special meeting of the General House to discuss the issue of stray cattle.

They demanded a policy to catch and release stray cattle be formulated by the House.

BJP and SAD councillors in a meeting on Friday gave a representation to the Mayor demanding that a special meeting be held at the earliest to formulate a policy. Another representation was given by nominated councillor Major D S Sandhu (Retd).

The leader of BJP in the House,councillor Arun Sood said that there is a provision under which if one fourth of the councillors raise the demand for holding a house meeting,it has to be held. He demanded that a meeting be held at the earliest and a policy be framed.

SAD councillor Malkit Singh said the villagers were a harried lot as their milch cattle were being taken away. He added that if the cattle are not taken care of at the cattle sheds,these could also die.

The Mayor said that the officers should be allowed to carry on with the drive and their attention not be diverted towards making preparation for meetings. He said that he would consult the law officer of the Municipal Corporation before taking a decision.

The councillors also met the Municipal Commissioner demanding that some time be given to the cattle owners for shifting cattle. They said that instead of catching stray cattle,the Municipal Corporation was targeting cattle at residences of people.

