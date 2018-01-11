BJP Councillor Arun Sood removes pictures ‘he bought’ from mayor’s office, Moudgil orders new ones

The pictures were there in the office till Tuesday when Moudgil was elected the Mayor. The pictures were there in the office till Tuesday when Moudgil was elected the Mayor.

Newly-elected Mayor Davesh Moudgil’s tiff with BJP councillor Arun Sood became evident on the very first day of his joining office on Wednesday when he found pictures of RSS leaders in his chamber missing. The pictures were there in the office till Tuesday when Moudgil was elected the Mayor.

When Moudgil asked his staff about the pictures, his personal assistant informed him that Sood, who is also a former mayor, has taken them away with him. Moudgil’s staff were then assigned to buy new pictures and put them there positively by evening.

Moudgil said he had told his staff to get pictures of RSS leaders, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Madhav Sadashiva Golwalkar and Mohan Bhagvat, besides Bharat Mata. Bhagvat’s photograh, however, is an addition this time.

The pictures were first installed during the term of Sood.

Sources said that Sood had told the staff that the pictures were his personal property and that he had bought them. That was the reason he was taking them away.

Sood, however, did not respond to the repeated calls and messages sent by Chandigarh Newsline.

Moudgil, who is backed by Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and former MP Satya Pal Jain, and Sood, backed by city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon, have been at loggerheads after the former got the party ticket.

There was opposition within the party over Moudgil’s candidature to the extent that an Independent nomination was filed by councillor Asha Jaswal, which was later withdrawn due to party intervention.

