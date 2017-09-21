BJP can provide names, addresses of victims if govt wants: Sampla to Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File)

Maintaining that it will continue to remain firm on its statement that 237 farmers have committed suicide in the span of last six months that Capt Amarinder Singh’s has been the chief minister of the state, the Punjab unit of BJP said that the party is ready to provide the names and addresses of the victims to the government.

Reacting to Amarinder’s statement that the opposition was indulging in false propaganda over the farmers’ issue, state BJP president Vijay Sampla Wednesday said that it is the Congress which is playing politics with the lives of farmers and not the opposition.

“You (Capt Amarinder Singh) promised full loan waiver. You swore by taking Gutka Sahib in your hands, you made the farmers fill the forms for loan waiver, you gave the slogan of ‘Karza-Kurki Khatam, Fasal Ki Puri Rakam’. You said in your first cabinet meeting that you will fulfil your promises within a month, and now 6 months have passed and we are reminding you of your promises, and you say that we are playing politics?”

Sampla said that it was not the BJP’s statements which were pushing the farmers towards suicide, but the state government is backtracking on it’s promises. “This was proved when Major Singh, a farmer of Tedakalan village in Ajnala Tehsil clearly held the Congress government responsible for his extreme step in his suicide note. Not only this, the day when you went back on your promise in the Vidhan Sabha and announced a partial loan waiver, limiting it only to Rs 2 lakhs, 47-year-old Inderjit Singh of Balapind village in Gurdapur district ended his life,” the BJP president said.

Questioning Capt’s intentions, Sampla said that while it can be understood that the chief minister was unable to announce a full loan waiver owing to poor financial situation, however, why are those pre-poll promises not being fulfilled which don’t put a considerable burden on the exchequer.

“Natural calamity compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre, Rs10 lakh compensation to the family of a farmer committing suicide plus a job, handing subsidies directly into farmers’ accounts, creation of a price stabilization fund, and Rs 5 lakh life and health insurance for every farmer- these are some of the promises which still remain to be fulfilled,” he said. Sampla said that what is even more appalling is the fact that the Congress government is planning to amend the Panchayati Raj Act, thereby withdrawing power to remove Sarpanch or Panch from Director Panchayats and according it to the Deputy Commissioners. “This will be detrimental for villagers,” he added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App