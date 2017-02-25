Bishop Cotton School team wins Chandigarh Alumni Golf Invitational Tournament

Captain Amarinder Singh and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore with members of the winning team. (Source: Express photo) Captain Amarinder Singh and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore with members of the winning team. (Source: Express photo)

The alumni team of Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, emerged as the champions with 131 points in the second Chandigarh Alumni Golf Invitational Tournament played at Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday. The winning team’s title win came in the stableford on doube-peoria system of handicap and the Doon School, Dehradun alumni team finished in second place with 127 points.

For the alumni team of Bishop Cotton School, B S Gill led the way as he scored 34 points while Anil Singha scored 33 points. Jai Karan scored 32 points while R S Thakur too scored 32 points as the BCS team defeated the Doon School by four points. For the alumni team of Doon School, Dehradun, Jayant Nalagarh scored 32 points while Himmat Singh contributed 32 points. Col. Rastogi, too, scored 32 points while Ranjit Singh scored 31 points.

More than 100 players took part in the event, and B S Gill’s score of 34 points was adjudged as the best stableford score of the tournament. Bharat Pargal emerged as the winner in the nearest to the pin category while Arun Malik emerged as the winner in the longest drive category. V P Singh Badnore, Punjab Governor and UT administrator gave away the prizes to the winning teams.