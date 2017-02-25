BIS team seizes drinking water bottles without ISI mark at Kurali

A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chandigarh, conducted an enforcement search and seizure operation at Kurali to check the misuse of the Indian Standard Institute (ISI) mark on packaged drinking water.

The raid was conducted and substantial quantities of packaged drinking water were seized at the premises of Om Sai Food and Beverages at Chanalon i, where ISI marked drinking water was being manufactured and packed under the FROSTY Brand without a valid licence.

The officials said that the unit did not have a valid BIS licence to use the ISI mark on their products, which is mandatory as per the Quality Control Order (QCO) issued under the Prevention of Food Adulteration (PFA) rules.