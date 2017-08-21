Birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi: Surjewala, Choudhry hold separate rallies in Haryana

Rallies organised by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala (Express) Rallies organised by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala (Express)

SENIOR CONGRESS leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kiran Choudhry on Sunday held separate rallies in Haryana to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Surjewala held a rally at Karnal, the hometown of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry held a rally in newly created district Dadri in the southern part of the state. Surjewala’s rally was organised under the aegis of ‘Kissan Adhikaar, Naujwan Adhikaar, Vyapaari Adhikaar’. Many former MLAs, including local Congress leaders and workers, attended the rally.

Paying tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, Surjewala said the former PM played a pivotal role in ushering in a new era of information technology revolution in the country, the fruits of which were being reaped by countrymen today. Referring to the persisting problems faced by farmers, youth and traders, Surjewala said “due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, farmers are forced to commit suicide every day; the youth are disappointed and the traders are facing recession.” Comparing the factual data of farm produces in previous Congress government and the current BJP government, he said that “the farmers are not getting due prices for Basmati rice, popular, white, wheat, maize, cotton, potato and sunflower crops.” “Will (Prime Minister) Modiji and Khattarji answer that why they did not fulfill the promises of creating two crore per annum jobs to the youth of India?” he asked.

Rallies organised by Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry in Haryana Sunday. Express Rallies organised by Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry in Haryana Sunday. Express

Meanwhile, CLP leader Kiran Choudhry, accompanied by her daughter Shruti Choudhry, a former Lok Sabha MP, addressed a ‘Jan Akrosh’ rally at Dadri. According to Shruti, it was their first rally at Dadri after it was made a district few months ago. “When I contested Lok Sabha polls from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat, the voters of Dadri had ensured my lead from this area despite Modi wave in 2014,” said Shruti, granddaughter of former chief minister Bansi Lal. However, Shruti had lost the poll battle to BJP candidate from the constituency Dharambir Singh, a former Congress man.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App