‘Choudhary was taking money from each of us every six months’

IFS officer Birender Choudhary in CBI custody in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) IFS officer Birender Choudhary in CBI custody in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

COMPLAINANT RAJINDER Singh, owner of Rajinder Singh & Brothers sawmill at Raipur Khurd village, alleges that IFS officer Birender Choudhary has been harassing him and his colleagues by serving show-cause notices for cancelling the consent issued to them for operating their sawmills in the green corridor for the last one year and a half.

He said, “Choudhary was taking money from me and my colleagues after every six months. The show-cause notice was served on me saying why a letter of consent issued to my business in December 2016 should not be cancelled. Earlier, someone had filed an anonymous complaint against Choudhary with Chandigarh Administration but nothing happened.”

Singh said, “I was being threatened by Chaudhary stating that MC had intimated to Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) that no sawmill should be operated in the jurisdiction of MC. Ironically, Raipur Khurd village, in which my sawmill is located, does not fall within MC jurisdiction and there is a gram panchyat, which had issued me an NoC for running a sawmill in the village.”

Sources in the department of forest and CPCC said, “Recently, about 38 sawmills were shortlisted, which were operating in the green, orange and red corridors but names of four sawmills, from whose owners bribe was being accepted, were not included in the list of Choudhary. A criminal complaint against all these 38 sawmills was filed in a local court by CPCC.”

The Chandigarh Administration has decided to review all the show-cause notices issued by Choudhary in his independent capacity to different industries. Environment Secretary-cum-Chairman of CPCC Anurag Aggarwal said, “We have decided to review all the show-cause notices and will appoint a new member secretary of CPCC shortly. We are yet to receive a written communication about the arrest of Choudhary from CBI.”

Another bribe case According to a senior UT officer, Choudhary has been facing corruption charges in connection with another bribe case, which was reported when he was posted in Daman & Diu and Dadar & Nagar Haveli. His promotion is also pending due to his alleged involvement in the earlier bribe case. He was transferred to Chandigarh in January 2014.

