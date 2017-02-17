Birds at Jayanti Majri Dam die as contractor puts up net over lake

A dead bird at the Jayani Majri Dam. Jaipal Singh A dead bird at the Jayani Majri Dam. Jaipal Singh

TO PREVENT the fish from being eaten by birds, the contractor at Jayanti Majri Dam has spread a net over it which is proving fatal for birds. The lake where the water is stored is used for breeding fish. Every year the Punjab Irrigation Department allots the contract for selling the fish. The contractor has put up a net over the lake.

The net is not visible, so the birds get trapped into it and die. Every day three to four birds die after being trapped into the net. An employee of the contractor said that they put up the net because the birds were eating fishes. He added that earlier they put up colourful ribbons to scare the birds away abut the idea failed.

“The birds eat many fishes in a day which causes losses. We put up the net which is visible from a certain angle and when the birds come down to eat fishes on the lake bed, they usually get trapped into the net and die. I do not know whether the contractor has taken permission,” the employee said.

However, an official of the irrigation department said that it was illegal to put up a net over the lake as the government did not permit it. He added that they encouraged arrival of more and more migratory birds at the wetland but the contractor was doing it illegally and killing the birds.

When contacted, DC Daljeet Singh Mangat said that he was not aware of it but if the contractor had put up the net, it was illegal as they never give such permission. He added that he would seek an explanation from the department concerned.