Biomedical waste seized: PPCB to soon issue showcause notice to private hospital

A DAY after a Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) team seized nearly 250 kg biomedical waste of Fortis hospital which was being delivered to a scrap dealer in Chandigarh illegally on Friday, a senior PPCB official said they would soon issue a showcause notice to the Fortis authorities.

PPCB Member-Secretary Pawan Garg told Chandigarh Newsline on Saturday that action would be taken against Fortis. “Next week, we will issue a showcause notice to the hospital and then, further action would be taken,” he said.

“According to law, the biomedical waste has to go to common biomedical waste facility, which has not been done in this case,” said Garg, adding that if the Fortis management is claiming that they are outsourcing the waste through a contractor, then it has to ensure that the waste goes to the facility and not illegally diverted.

“We will wait for their response once the show cause is issued. Then there would be proper hearings and final action would be taken by competent authorities,” said Garg.

A team, led by Kanwaldeep Kaur, SDO, PPCB’s regional office, had intercepted biomedical waste being illegally taken on a truck to Dadumajra from Fortis on Friday. The truck driver told them that he was going to deliver the biowaste in Dadumajra.

Kaur said the Dadumajra-based scrap dealer, Sultan, told them that he sends the waste to Delhi by truck to be sold there. “He told us that the truck goes from Dhanas to Delhi-based dealers several times in a month. But he couldn’t tell us the end use,” she added.

SHO Phase 8 PS SI Rajeev Kumar, said, “We have lodged a DDR based on Fortis’s complaint against a private contractor, outsourced by the hospital to take the biowaste. We have summoned the contractor for questioning because the truck belonged to him.”

Sources said the Fortis authorities told police that they were giving the biomedical waste to an outsourcing company. “The scrap dealer was taking the normal waste from the hospital. He was not supposed to take the biomedical waste. We will investigate how the scrap dealer managed to get it,” said a police officer.

