Biker succumbs to injuries: Condition still critical, home guard yet to record statement, being fed through drip

Injured home guard Anil Kumar at a hospital in Panchkula Tuesday . Jaipal Singh Injured home guard Anil Kumar at a hospital in Panchkula Tuesday . Jaipal Singh

IF PILLION RIDER Mohammed Khalil has blamed police personnel for the death of his cousin, Aslam, who died after falling off his newly purchased Bullet motorcycle at a police check point, home guard Anil Kumar, who was injured in the same incident, is yet to record his version. Doctors treating the home guard termed his condition very critical and claimed he would not be able to move and speak for a fortnight. Anil received multiple fractures in both his arms. He suffered three severe injuries to the head and internal injuries to his hips making him immovable.

A physician treating the victim said, “Anil is unable to speak and he is suffering from acute pain. He cannot eat and drink, and he is being fed through drip. Painkiller injections are being given to him for reducing his pain.” Neeraj Kumar, younger brother of Anil, said, “Anil is the only breadwinner in our family. We are not getting any financial support from anyone, not even from the police department.”

On May 31, Aslam, 22, and Mohammed Khalil, 17, were coming from the side of Sukhna Lake on their Bullet motorcycle. Policemen tried to stop them at a police naka as they were without helmets and at high speed. Constable Balkar Singh and home guard Anil allegedly caught them while their motorcycle was moving and both of them fell on the ground, suffering severe injuries. Later, Aslam succumbed to injuries at PGI on June 4.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mohammed Khalil said, “A constable had caught the right arm of Aslam and home guard Anil caught me from my shirt. In the melee, Aslam’s hand accelerated the speed of motorcycle and home guard Anil was dragged along with the motorcycle. We fell on the road and Aslam suffered critical head injuries.” Khalil received a fracture on his right leg and now he is able to move with the support of a walker.

Inspector Suraj Chawla, SHO of Mansa Devi police station, said, “An FIR against constable Balkar Singh was registered after the death of Aslam in PGI on June 4. We have been trying to ascertain the exact sequence of events. The statement of home guard Anil Kumar is yet to be recorded as doctors termed him unfit to record his statement.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App