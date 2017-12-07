Chandigarh: Biker hits India Reserve Battalion constable, arrested

Injured IRB constable being taken to hospital in PCR after he was injured while trying to stop triple riders on bike in Sector-22, Chandigarh. Injured IRB constable being taken to hospital in PCR after he was injured while trying to stop triple riders on bike in Sector-22, Chandigarh.

A CONSTABLE, attached to the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Chandigarh Police, was injured after being hit by a motorcycle, carrying three men, near the Cricket Stadium roundabout here at Sector 16 on Wednesday. The incident happened around 1.45 pm.

Constable Sumant Kumar (29) suffered head injuries and a fracture in the lower jaw along with bruises all over the body. When Sumant, who was deployed with two traffic police personnel to catch traffic violators, tried to stop the triple-riding motorcycle, the biker hit him in a bid to flee.

Another IRB Constable, Satyavan, who was also deployed along with the traffic police, said, “Sumant was standing on the corner of the road. As he signalled the motorcyclists to stop, the driver accelerated and hit Sumant, who fell on the ground and his mouth hit a road berm. The motorcyclists also fell and sustained minor injuries. Within moments, we all rushed to the spot and caught the three.” Sumant and Satyavan had been deployed along with traffic police Head Constable Rakesh Kumar and Constable Pawan Kumar near the roundabout.

Sumant merely said that he was on duty when the three motorcyclists hit him despite being asked to stop. Police said the motorcycle’s number was CH-01AZ-1586. A message was sent to the police control room and a PCR vehicle, stationed near a government school, reached the trouble spot immediately. Sumant was rushed to GMSH-16 and discharged after preliminary treatment. Sumant’s X-ray report will arrive on Thursday.

Police said according to instructions issued by senior officials, IRB police were deployed along with traffic police for duties like challan drives, maintaining traffic flow.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Juldan Singh, in charge of PP-22, said, “An FIR was registered against one Avinash Kumar who was driving the motorcycle. He will be produced in court on Thursday and his family has been informed about his arrest. The other two have been let off.” A case has been registered at Sector 17 police station.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App