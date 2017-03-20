Bihar Regiment holds get-together for serving officers, veterans

The Bihar Regiment held a get together for its serving and veteran officers at Chandimandir on Saturday where matters related to the regiment were discussed. The function was attended by a large number of officers, their families and war widows from the Tricity, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Lt Gen K S Mann (retd) and Maj Gen D P Singh, Vir Chakra (Retd) were amongst the decorated veterans who attended the occasion. Savita Rana, wife of posthumous Ashok Chakra awardee Lt Col S S Rana and parents of Capt G S Suri, Mahavir Chakra also attended the event.

Lt Gen Amarjeet Singh, military secretary and the colonel of the Bihar Regiment appreciated the sacrifices and gallantry of the veterans which has brought the regiment to the pinnacle on which it stands today.

The regiment is one of the most highly decorated infantry regiments. Post independence, it has been awarded three Ashok Chakras, two Maha Vir Chakras and 13 Kirti Chakras, as well as battle honour ‘Batalik’ and theatre honours ‘East Pakistan’ and ‘Kargil’.

