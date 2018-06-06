Bhupinder Singh Hooda wraps up second leg of his Jankranti Yatra

Hooda said, “After coming to power in the forthcoming assembly polls next year, Congress government will restore the sportspersons’ honour with interest”. Hooda said, “After coming to power in the forthcoming assembly polls next year, Congress government will restore the sportspersons’ honour with interest”.

Haryana’s former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday announced to give Rs 3000 monthly old age pension if Congress is voted to power in the next Assembly polls in the state. Hooda was addressing a rally in Panipat that concluded the second leg of his Jankranti Yatra.

Lambasting the BJP government for humiliating the medal winners of the state, Hooda said, “After coming to power in the forthcoming assembly polls next year, Congress government will restore the sportspersons’ honour with interest”.

Attacking the state government on the issue of regularisation of contractual employees, Hooda said, “BJP government shall be the first party that has snatched away people’s employment rather than giving it to them.” Punjab and Haryana High Court had last week set aside Haryana government’s contrac/ad-hoc employees’ regularisation policies that were implemented during Hooda’s tenure in 2014. Hooda had accused incumbent government of not putting up its case properly in the High Court.

Talking the mediapersons on the sidelines of Tuesday’s rally, Hooda also announced that he shall launch third leg of his Jankranti Yatra in last week of June from Mewat, followed by fourth one in July from Fatehabad and fifth from Yamunanagar.

Before the next year polls, Hooda has announced his plan to hold rallies across the state covering all 90 Assembly constituencies. Talking to The Indian Express, on phone, Hooda said, “I am getting an overwhelming response from the people of Haryana. Even in this scorching heat, people are gathering in huge numbers to support Congress. This shows their discontent with the BJP government”.

Congress supporters from various villages and neighbouring districts had gathered in Israna of Panipat district to hear Hooda. On the occasion, Hooda also assured that, after coming back to power, his government shall again waive off the loans taken by farmers and poor persons.

