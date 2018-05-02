Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Bhupinder Singh Hooda gets bail in Manesar land deal case

In its chargesheet filed against Hooda and 34 others, the CBI had charged the accused for criminal conspiracy and cheating, besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: May 2, 2018 1:53:27 am
Bhupinder Singh Hooda Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Jasbir Malhi
A special CBI court at Panchkula Tuesday granted bail to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the Rs 1500-crore Manesar land deal case. Soon after the court order, the Congress leader said he would fight the legal battle in court and political battle on roads and announced “Jan Kranti Yatra” from Panipat on June 3.

Accompanied by his son and MP Deepender Singh Hooda and others, Hooda appeared in the court Tuesday morning and spoke to media persons after his bail plea was accepted. Former IAS officers Chattar Singh, ML Tayal, SS Dhillon and few other officers have already been granted bail into the matter.

It was Hooda’s first appearance in the court after the CBI filed a chargesheet on February 1. In its chargesheet filed against Hooda and 34 others, the CBI had charged the accused for criminal conspiracy and cheating, besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act. However, Hooda said it was “political vendetta”. “I am from the family of a freedom fighter. The truth will come out in the court,” Hooda told mediapersons.

