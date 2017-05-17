Bhola drugs case: Key suspect held; ED gets custody till May 18

Bhola was booked as co-accused in the case in January 2014, a day after he had accused state Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia of patronising the drug mafia. Bhola was booked as co-accused in the case in January 2014, a day after he had accused state Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia of patronising the drug mafia.

MAY 16 A day after his arrest in the infamous Bhola drugs case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday produced Jagjit Singh Chahal, a key suspect in the case, before a court in Patiala and secured his custody till May 18.

Chahal, who was taken to Patiala Monday morning and brought back to Jalandhar in the evening, will be questioned about his properties and his links with international players involved in smuggling of synthetic drugs to various countries from Punjab, sources said.

Chahal was arrested from Mohali court premises on Monday when he had come there to appear in an ongoing police case against him in the multi-crore Bhola drugs case. Chahal, an Amritsar-based businessman who ran three pharmaceutical companies, is currently out on bail in the police case.

The ED has arrested him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. In the recent past, the agency has already attached properties worth Rs 65 crore belonging to him and his two family members. Chahal was first arrested by the police in 2013 along with Manjinder Singh Alias Bittu Aulakh, another accused in the Bhola drugs case, and drugs worth Rs 5.3 crore were seized from them. According to the police, synthetic drugs trade was started from Punjab to various foreign countries in 2009. The kingpin was Jagdish Bhola, a dismissed Punjab Police DSP and Arjuna Awardee. Bhola landed into police net in 2013.

