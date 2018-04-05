Bhakra Beas Management Board launches app for staff

A mobile application of Bhakra Beas Management Board for empowering its employees and public, ‘Jan Shakti’ was launched by Secretary (Power) Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday. Joint Secretary (Hydro), Ministry of Power, Archana Agrawal, and BBMB chairman D K Sharma were also present during the ceremony held in New Delhi. The mobile application empowers employees by giving them access to their salary, GPF/CPF, personal and official details along with telephone directory, calendar, office orders and social networking links.

Apart from these details, BBMB employees and public shall have access to technical information/data relating to power and irrigation systems of BBMB. Project-wise generation details, reservoir levels, water releases, rainfall in catchment areas for the past many years will be accessible to users by use of the app. Secretary (Power) Ajay Kumar Bhalla also released the BBMB’s Enlightening Radio Campaign for the general public. He appreciated initiatives of BBMB on e-governance.

