Behbal Kalan firing case: Two years later, inquiry shifted to Ferozepur police

Two years and four months after the Behbal Kalan firing case, Punjab government’s Bureau of Investigation has shifted the inquiry from Faridkot to Ferozepur police. The decision was conveyed to both police stations, but formal inquiry process is yet to start in Ferozepur. On October 15, 2015, two persons — Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh — had died in alleged police firing to break a dharna lifted in Behbal Kalan, which was being staged by villagers to lodge their protest against alleged desecration of Guru Granth Sahib win Bargadi village of Faridkot. However, even after more two years, the SIT formed by Faridkot police has failed to identify the police officials who had opened fire and even the weapon used.

Justice (retd) Ranjit Singh Commission started a fresh probe in this case after formation of the Congress government and the Commission is yet to submit its report. However, sources revealed that commission had questioned the Faridkot police for their slow pace of inquiry in course of the investigation. Earlier, the SAD-BJP Government had got an inquiry done from Justice (retd) Zora Singh Commission.

Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, IG Bathinda range, confirming the shifting of inquiry, said,”We got orders from head office regarding this, I am not aware of any particular reason behind this.” Sadhu Singh, father of Gurjit Singh of village Sarawan in Faridkot district, said, “We never demanded shifting of inquiry, though we have seen no progress in the case being investigated by Faridkot police. However, we never demanded any shift as we are now waiting for Justice Ranjit Singh commission report as perhaps it may punish the guilty. However, if it has been shifted, maybe it is for the good.”

Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, said,”Though we are not aware of the reason behind the probe being shifted to Ferozepur, yet I have no hopes this yielding any results. It is mere eyewash just to buy some more time. We have filed petition in HC as well and hence now all eyes are on Justice Ranjit Singh Commission’s report as well as our HC proceedings.” When contacted, Preetam Singh, Ferozepur SSP, said,”I have got communication regarding shifting of inquiry of Behbal Kalan case. We will be seeking filed regarding this case from Faridkot so as to proceed further.”

