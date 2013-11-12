Before Lok Sabha polls,parties to test waters with panchayat elections

Before testing their mettle in the Lok Sabha elections,political parties would be testing the waters with the Panchayat elections. The term of the existing panchayats will end in mid-December. The elections are likely to take place in January next year.

Political parties have started the preparations for the same. Among the issues that are likely to dominate the elections are that of extension of Lal dora as well as regularisation of construction. The villagers have also been demanding changes in draft of the bylaws that has been prepared by the Administration.

Election would be held for selecting the 12 panchayats. While,these elections are generally not contested on party symbols,the presence of the parties is quite evident. Especially with these preceding the elections of the Lok Sabha,much is at stake. Political parties have,in fact,started doing the rounds of the villages meeting potential voters. Some seats are reserved for women and some for scheduled caste candidates.

Proposal had earlier been mooted for the inclusion of these villages in the municipal limits as has been done over a period of few years. The proposal met with some opposition from the villagers who stated that the villages that were earlier included in the municipal limits were in a pitiable state with there being lack of facilities.

The Congress,meanwhile,made attempts at building consensus among the villages for the purpose.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App