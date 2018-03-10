Beant Singh assassination: Order likely on March 17

The final arguments in the case relating to assassination of the former Punjab CM Beant Singh case will be held on March 16 and the order will be pronounced on March 17, according to Simranjit Singh, counsel for Jagtar Singh Tara who is accused of criminal conspiracy in the case.

On Friday, the hearing was held in the special court of additional district and sessions judge J S Sidhu at Burail jail. The CBI counsel told the court that Tara had purchased an Ambassador car by posing as Basant Singh and driven the car to the scene of crime.

Beant Singh was killed in a bomb blast outside Punjab and Haryana secretariat on August 31, 1995. The blast had killed 17 others, including Punjab Police constable Dilawar Singh, who acted as a human bomb.

