Be tough with law breaking youngsters: Punjab Governor to traffic police

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore. (File photo. Express) Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore. (File photo. Express)

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore today asked the Chandigarh Traffic Police to be tough with the law breaking youngsters who drive vehicles in a careless manner. The Union territory Administrator expressed concern over the rise in the cases of accidents in which mostly teenagers were involved because of the drunken and carelessly driving, said an official release here.

Badnore was addressing the people on the culmination of 28th National Road Safety Week.

He asked the driving License Issuing Authority to minutely check and verify the antecedents before issuing the licenses especially to the youth.

The Governor also asked the Chandigarh Police not to “succumb to pressure” from anybody, including the senior officers, as far as going after the law breakers are concerned.

The Administrator also released the Calendar-2017 of the Chandigarh Traffic Police and presented the awards to the officers who have performed exceptionally well during the Road Safety Week.