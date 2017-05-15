Bathinda Bus Fire: Driver, private company owner booked

Representational Image Representational Image

A day after a private luxury bus caught fire leaving three persons dead and at least twenty-four injured in Bathinda, police on Sunday registered an FIR against the driver and the transport company owner for causing death due to negligence. Police said that an FIR had been registered against Gurmail Singh, owner of the Rayia Transport company, and driver Charanjit Singh. They added that it was seen in the CCTV clip that driver first did not stop the bus even after it caught fire and later fled from the spot instead of helping passengers.

“We have studied the video clip and it can be seen that as soon as bus caught fire, people started jumping from rear door. But the driver did not stop the bus immediately. Then when he stopped it, he jumped out and fled from the spot. It is clear negligence,” Bathinda SSP Naveen Singla said. Meanwhile, identity of three persons who were charred to death could not be established on Sunday. “None of their families has come forward till now to claim any body,” the SSP added.

“As per CCTV, fire appears to have erupted due to technical fault and malfunctioning in air conditioning system of the bus. No signs of any sabotage or conspiracy have been found,” the SSP said. FIR has been registered under sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338(causing grievous hurt by at endangering life or personal safety of others. No arrests have been made yet. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each for the kin of those killed and Rs 25,000 each to those injured in the accident.

