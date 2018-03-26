Barinder Rawat elected new president of Chandigarh Press Club

The other winners include Ramesh Handa who won for the post of treasurer. The other winners include Ramesh Handa who won for the post of treasurer.

Barinder Singh Rawat was elected as the new president of Chandigarh Press Club Sunday. Rawat’s panel won the elections for all the nine posts. He beat his opponent Pardeep Sharma with a margin of 65 votes. From his panel, Neha Sharma won for the post of vice-president I by defeating her opponent Archna Sethi with a margin of 52 votes, Saurabh Duggal won the post of senior vice-president by defeating Sukhbir Singh Bajwa with a margin of 85 votes. Rajinder Nagarkoti won the post of vice- president II by defeating Amit Bhardwaj with a margin of 131 votes.

The other winners include Ramesh Handa who won for the post of treasurer. He defeated Ashwini Kumar with a margin of 86 votes. Umesh Sharma won for the post of Joint Secretary I by defeating Arvind Kumar Saini with a margin of 113 votes. Sanjay Malhotra defeated Anil Bhardwaj by 69 votes for the post of Secretary. Jaswant Singh Rana defeated Nalin Acharya with a margin of 94 votes for the post of secretary general. Karnail Singh Rana won for the post of Joint Secretary II by defeating Sunil Sharma with a margin of 63 votes.

