Bapu Dham residents pitch in, raise funds to install 8 surveillance cameras

Local youths of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) in Sector 26, with the assistance of a local association — Samasya Samadhan Association of Indira Colony — has installed CCTV cameras at vital locations in the colony.

Interestingly, local youths have raised funds for the CCTV cameras from local residents by going door-to-door.

They made the residents aware of the importance of CCTV cameras to curb thefts, house burglaries and other crimes in the area. The CCTV cameras worth Rs 21,000 were installed in the presence of local police officials including SHO of PS 26, Jaspal Singh Bhullar and local police post incharge, SI Malook Singh.

The young residents in the area played a key role in convincing the elders to spend money on the cameras. They also installed the cameras on their own. SHO Jaspal Singh appreciated and congratulated the youths for their initiative.

In total, there are 8 cameras and the monitoring TV is in house no. 84 in Phase 2, said Lalit Singh.

According to a local resident, the main reason behind installation of the cameras was that miscreants used to allegedly sit in a local park and take drugs.

The children in the area were also allegedly getting influenced by these miscreants. There were also incidents of theft in the colony but after the cameras were installed, such incidents have stopped. Babu Ram, a local resident of BDC-26, said that it is a good attempt by the youths of the area and with this, there will be less incidents of theft and drug abuse in the public.

Another local resident, Narendra Gupta, said Rs 2000 was stolen from his house but with the CCCTV cameras on, there will be no such incidents in the future. “Earlier, there was a problem with the sewerage system in there area. When the colony’s women approached MC Dilip Sharma, he said that he wouldn’t help as the people of Phase 2 had not voted for him,” said Lalit Singh.

Later, the repairs were done when the residents lodged an online complaint, added Lalit. He said that their next aim was to install street lights in the area. They had already written twice to the Nagar Nigam but there was no response yet. They also want to address the problem of a mobile tower that was installed on top of a residential house.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Kumar and Rajesh said that it was their group’s team effort that helped them install the cameras. The other members of their group are are Sheeshpal, Lalit, Kamal, Rup Kumar, Lakhan, Satbir, Gurucharan and others.

