Bansal questions Centre’s decision to scrap Metro project in Chandigarh

Days after the Union Home Ministry said no to the metro project proposal for Chandigarh, former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal on Saturday that the Metro project has been dropped on untenable grounds.

At a meeting of the Home Minister’s Advisory Committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Delhi on Thursday, it was discussed that Metro is not feasible in Chandigarh not only because of lack of space but because it was not financially viable as well. The Home department then suggested the UT administration to strengthen its existing public transport instead.

A statement issued by Bansal on Saturday said that traffic in Chandigarh is growing manifold in the city and over 10,000 vehicles have been added in a little over three months. “While the present population is about 12 lakhs, a large number of daily commuters travel to the city from Kharar, Panchkula and Zirakpur etc. Students and office goers commute even from Sirhind, Morinda and also Ambala to university and different colleges and offices respectively,” said the statement.

Bansal said that in such a situation, a metro service covering Chandigarh and an area falling within 15 kilometers radius is needed. “It’s a pity that while the project has been abandoned, no other mass rapid transport system has been offered to the Tricity and immediate area beyond which contributes to city’s floating population and the concomitant increase of traffic and pressure on the roads,” said Bansal.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Bansal said that an initial survey was conducted. “It has been said that the project is not viable, but it has not been explained why it is not viable,”he said, adding, “I feel it is necessary because we have to imagine the situation after 30 years.”

