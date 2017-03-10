Ban on Sound amplifiers: HC tells Punjab govt to reply to apex court order

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the Punjab government to file its reply about the steps taken to implement the Supreme Court orders of banning sound amplifiers at night between 10 pm and 6 am and also to stop noise pollution exceeding the standard level. The directions came from the division bench comprising Justices SS Saron and Darshan Singh on a public interest litigation filed by Panditrao Dharennavar, an assistant professor at a college in Chandigarh. During the hearing of the case, Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Ghansyam Thori informed the court that there is no policy or letter from the Punjab government for imposition of ban on carrying of arms and ammunition during marriage functions. However, such a ban is being imposed by district magistrates by invoking Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Thori further informed that when a 24-year-old orchestra dancer, Kulvinder Kaur, was shot dead by a drunk man on the dance floor of a marriage palace in Maur Mandi of Bathinda district on December 3 last year Section 144 was already in force. He added that FIR in the murder case was registered on December 5 last year at Maur Mandi police station. The state government is not authoritised to constitute any regularity authority to regulate or censor films or songs under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, as it is the function of the Central Board of Film Certification, Thori added. He submitted that the films are only released for public exhibition only when CBFC issues the certificate valid throughout India. The Board is empowered to refuse the certificate if it finds the film or some part of it against the security of the state, public order, decency or morality.

The petitioner has approached the HC, seeking directions not to allow people to carry arms and ammunition to the wedding functions and also to frame policy to censor vulgar and cheap lyrics which instigate people to behave in violent or indecent manner, especially towards women. The case will be heard on March 23.