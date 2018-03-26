Balkar Singh Sandhu elected as Ludhiana Municipal Corporation mayor

Balkar Singh Sandhu (63) was Monday unanimously elected as the sixth mayor of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. Four-time councillor Sandhu’s name was proposed by councillor Mamta Aashu and was backed by all Congress members, an official said here. The Congress has 62 members in the House of 95 councillors.

Sham Sunder Malhotra and Sarabjit Kaur (both of the Congress) were also unanimously elected as senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor respectively. Earlier, Divisional Commissioner (Patiala) B K Meena presided over the swearing-in ceremony. The elections to the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation were held on February 24 and the results were declared on February 27.

