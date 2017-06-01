Badnore unhappy with replacement, Sandhu to continue as ADC

V P Singh Badnore and Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu. Express V P Singh Badnore and Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu. Express

UNHAPPY WITH with the replacement sent for his ADC, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore has asked for a better “choice” from the Punjab government. Following Badnore’s displeasure with the transfer of PPS Ashish Kapoor to the Raj Bhavan as his ADC, the state government has put Kapoor’s transfer on hold and asked the present ADC, Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu, to continue.

A senior Punjab Police officer said, “ He wanted some better replacement for Sandhu. So, we provided him names of a few officers and waiting for him to make a choice. Accordingly, the transfer orders would be issued.”

On April 28, the Punjab government had posted the orders of PPS Ashish Kapoor. However, Sandhu was not relieved. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Ashish Kapoor, who is posted as Jail Superintendent in Amritsar, said since the transfer orders to Raj Bhavan were issued, he was not relieved of his present posting. “I will go wherever the government orders,” Kapoor said.

Just a few days back, the panel sent by the Punjab government for the post of Principal Secretary was also rejected. Sources said the officers, whose names were on the panel, refused to go to Raj Bhavan. Names of V K Singh, KAP Sinha and Rajat Aggarwal were sent. At present, M P Singh is principal secretary to the Governor.

Both Sandhu and M P Singh have been here at the Raj Bhavan for almost 10 years now.

The principal secretary to the Governor, M P Singh, an IAS officer, has been holding charge for nearly nine years now. He took charge at Raj Bhavan in 2007 when General (Retd) S F Rodrigues was Governor. V P Singh Badnore is the fourth Governor to hold office during the tenure of this officer. Same for Sandhu, who joined Punjab Police as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1994. Now, he is of a rank equivalent to senior superintendent of police.

