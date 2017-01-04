V P Singh Badnore ‘soldiers’ to teach digital payments

File Photo: UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore (Express) File Photo: UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore (Express)

SOON, SCHOOL students will be seen teaching people on how to use digital mode of payments.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore has mooted a proposal in which one lakh students would go around the city interacting with people and training them on how to use cashless facilities and make online payments. Calling them ‘soldiers’, Badnore has directed UT Finance Secretary Sarvjit Singh to roll out the initiative within 15 days.

Watch what else is in the news

Students of government as well as private schools will be roped in. “One lakh soldiers, that is students from various schools, will start making people aware of the cashless system. They would start training everybody and would begin from their parents and neighbours. Within 15 days, it would be rolled out,” said Badnore during the launch of Jan Dhan mobile app at the UT Secretariat on Tuesday.

He added, “The students who volunteer for this would be given awards and incentives.” Director (School Education) Rubinderjeet Singh Brar said that they had already begun training of the students who were being told about e-wallet, Paytm, and online banking.

“We have already started their training and they would begin it after winter vacation,” Brar told Chandigarh Newsline. Special attention would be paid to villages. The students of government colleges located in villages have been asked to reach out to maximum people there.

“Everybody these days has a smart phone. And children in the house are more active while using different applications on phones,” said another official. Few days ago, Badnore had a meeting with principals of various schools to encourage cashless facilities. He is pushing for Chandigarh to be developed as a cashless society.

Earlier, a deadline of December 10 was set for going cashless. Since various stakeholders stated that all of a sudden, nobody could adopt the cashless system and people needed to be made aware, the administration decided to hold awareness campaigns first.

Various meetings with bankers and different media organisations were held to start the awareness campaigns to motivate people to use cashless facilities.