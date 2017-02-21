Badals laying mines after losing battle, says Bhagwant Singh Mann

AAP MP Bhagwat Mann AAP MP Bhagwat Mann

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Singh Mann has said that he sees a “design” of “outgoing” Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and his Deputy Chief Minister son Sukhbir Singh Badal “behind” INLD’s threat to start digging of SYL canal in Punjab on February 23.

Talking to The Indian Express on phone from Bengaluru on Monday, Mann said the Badals were behaving as “Punjab de dushman (enemies of Punjab)” who were “laying mines after losing the battle”. “Considering that INLD was an outfit led by Chautalas of Haryana, who were as thick as brothers with Badals, it should be clear to everybody in Punjab that Badals want to create trouble for the next government as they knew they were not winning,” he argued.

“Who does not know about the bond that Chautalas and Badals share? It is commonly said in our villages that if both the families eat at Badals’ house, they drink water at Chautalas the next minute. Their business partnerships are known to the world. How would INLD suddenly wake up after Punjab elections to start digging SYL? Were they sleeping for the last 10 years when their friends were ruling the state?” said Mann.

He further stated that if AAP forms government in Punjab, they would leave no stone unturned to ensure that Punjab’s waters did not flow down to Haryana. Mann was vocal against SYL even as AAP is often accused of not clearing its stand on SYL. AAP’s Delhi-based leadership, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has often ducked queries of the media about SYL since it does not suit the party politically to annoy the people of Haryana.