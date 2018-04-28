Badals demolish boundary wall separating two govt apartments allotted to them

The apartments allotted to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh. (Express photo) The apartments allotted to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh. (Express photo)

FORMER CHIEF Minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal have courted controversy by demolishing a boundary wall separating their apartments allotted by the state government near the Punjab MLAs’ hostel in Sector 4 here.

The Badal father-son-duo were allotted two apartments on the ground floor, numbers 35 and 37, the most sought after houses by MLAs due to their location. The boundary wall separating these two apartments has been demolished, which according to the PWD officials, is against the rules. None of the allottees can modify the houses without PWD’s approval.

A visit to the houses revealed that the Badal duo had not only demolished the wall but also erected tents for their security staff on a part of the road leading to the MLAs’ hostel.

PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla said it was brought to his notice that the wall had been demolished. He said they were allotted these two apartments being the senior-most MLAs. While the Punjab Assembly Speaker is responsible for the allotment of these houses, the PWD is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance.

Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema, a spokesman of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and an aide of the Badals, said as per the original design of these houses, the boundary wall was never there. “The 2.5-foot-high wall came up only during the days of terrorism or may be later. I do not think Badals have done any change. Also, both the leaders do not live in these houses. They have just made it a public meeting point as their private house is being renovated.”

He said the houses were in such a bad shape that nobody could modify those. “The roofs leak during rains,” he said, adding that no road was occupied for tents of the security staff. Dr Cheema added that Congress ministers were raising these issues to divert attention as they were under fire for non-performance.

The tents have been pitched right in front of the houses that have a single entrance. The large compound formed after demolition of the wall is used for parking.

The senior Badal had refused to honour a proposal by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh who had offered an official bungalow to his predecessor by changing rules after reports that Badal did not have a house to live in Chandigarh appeared. The former CM had refused on the ground that he did not want any rules changed for him.

Later, the father-son duo applied for these apartments in Sector 4.

Not only Badals but former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia also got an apartment allotted. He lives in number 39. But the wall separating his house from that of Badals is intact.

