Azaan tweets: Punjab and Haryana HC junks plea against singer Sonu Nigam

A division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday upheld a single-bench order that dismissed a plea seeking action against singer Sonu Nigam for his tweets against the use of loudspeakers to call for prayers in mosques.

A Haryana resident had moved the High Court against the singer. On Thursday, the division bench asked the petitioner Aas Mohammad, a resident of Sonepat district, to focus his energy on better things.

“Who has authorised you [the petitioner]? Has anybody from your community authorised you? You are doing this for yourself and not your community,” the division bench observed.

A number of the tweets by Nigam on Azaan in April had generated a controversy after the singer described the use of loudspeakers as hooliganism.

The single bench of Justice M M S Bedi in the judgment had observed that though ‘Azaan’ is an essential part of Islam, but the use of microphones is not an integral part of the religious practice. “I am of the opinion that the present petition is a cheap mode of attaining publicity by making a well-known singer scapegoat in the name of religion,” it had said in his judgment.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App