Average 13 deaths reported at PGI Daily

About 13 lives on an average are lost every day at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Of these, maximum number of deaths are reported from the Advanced Paediatrics Centre, followed by the Nehru Hospital, which includes the ward for newborns, the male and female medical wards and the ICU’s.

As many as 4,736 indoor deaths (patients admitted at the institute) were reported during 2013-14. Of these, 2,122 were indoor patients, 2,380 were emergencies and 234 were newborns. During 2012-13, 4,862 deaths were reported. Death rate at the institute was 6.7 in 2012-13 and 6.0 in 2013-14.

The Advanced Paediatrics Centre witnessed the maximum number of deaths with 1,678 lives being lost during 2013-14. As many as 1,049 deaths were reported from the emergency, 331 from the surgical ward and 298 deaths from the medicine ward of the centre.

“At APC, most patients are from the neighbouring states which have poor neo-natal health facilities. Because the primary health centres do not have proper facilities the condition of the newborn deteriorates and they are rushed to PGI in bad condition,” said Dr Meenu Singh, professor at the APC. In the absence of a special newborn emergency transport facility, the child’s condition deteriorates further during travelling.

“There should be special ambulances to transport sick newborns,” she added. Dr Meenu Singh added, “Apart from this, the department should look into the statistics and take steps to improve the situation.”

After the APC, maximum number of deaths were reported from PGI’s Nehru hospital. Most deaths included that of newborns, which was 234. As many as 100 deaths out of the total 569 deaths in the ICU were that of newborns. Apart from this, 102 deaths were reported from the male medical ward, while 61 were reported from the female medical ward.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App