Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for ‘kidnapping’ three minor children

THE LOCAL police booked an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly kidnapping three children who were going to attend their tuition classes.

The police arrested the auto-rickshaw driver after some people stopped the vehicle when the children raised the alarm, the officials said.

According to the police, they arrested Munna after booking him under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person). The police officials of Sarangpur police station said that Mintu was drunk at the time of the incident.

The Sarangpur Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Shadi Ram, said that Munna picked up three children identified as Shubam (7), Satyam (6) and Ruby (5) from Khudda Lahora village while the children were going to attend their tuition classes. Both Satyam and Shubham are brothers while Ruby’s family also lives in the same house on rent in the village. The trio used to go to attend the classes in the same village.

The SHO said that after picking up the children, Munna did not stop the auto-rickshaw where the children had asked him to drop them and instead crossed the bridge and started going towards PGI.

“Shubham was alert and raised the alarm. Other two children followed him and started asking the passers-by for help. On this, some people stopped the auto-rickshaw near the Khudda Lahora bridge and informed the police. Shubham’s father Mantu, who is a sweeper in PGI also reached there. Earlier, Sector 11 police reached the spot but later it was found that the area falls under Sarangpur police station. I went there with my team and took Munna in our custody,” the Station House Officer added.

When asked whether Munna had any criminal record, the SHO denied and said that Munna is himself father of four children.

“He was drunk at the time of the incident, but it was a serious offence. When we asked Munna why he took the children with him, he claimed that the children knew him and their father is a friend of his. When we asked the father of the children, he denied knowing Munna, following which we lodged an FIR,” the SHO said.

