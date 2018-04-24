Chandigarh auto gangrape case: Court frames charges against three accused, next hearing on May 2

Police had earlier submitted a 372-page chargesheet naming 25 witnesses, with the victim being the prime witness in the case. Police had earlier submitted a 372-page chargesheet naming 25 witnesses, with the victim being the prime witness in the case.

THE COURT of Additional District and Sessions Judge on Monday framed charges against the three men, who had allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman at Sector 53, on November 18, 2017. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for May 2.

The charges were framed against Mohammad Irfan (29), Mohammad Garib (23) and Popu alias Kismat Ali (22) under sections 376 (D) (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code by Additional District Judge Poonam R Joshi.

Police had earlier submitted a 372-page chargesheet naming 25 witnesses, with the victim being the prime witness in the case. In the list of evidences, the police have included the medical report of the victim and CCTV footage of the Sector 42 petrol pump, where the accused is seen dragging the autorickshaw into the petrol pump.

According to police reports, the victim woman, hailing from Dehradun, had taken an auto after attending her stenography class from Sector 37. The auto allegedly drove her to an isolated place in Sector 53 here, instead of taking her to Mohali, where she had been staying as a paying guest. And there, the trio allegedly raped her.

In the chargesheet, the police have mentioned that the victim had offered the accused auto driver, Rs 100, to refuel his auto. The accused Irfan, who knew there were CCTV cameras at the Sector 42 petrol pump, covered the number plate of the auto with his hands. After refuelling the auto, the accused moved the auto to the jungle area opposite the petrol pump at Sector 42 and raped the victim by turns, starting with Irfan. The three accused then fled from the spot.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App