Auto driver succumbs to injury, murder charges added in FIR

A 31-year-old auto driver, Ashok Kumar, who was allegedly assaulted by three youths Thursday night, succumbed to his injuries at PGI Saturday. The three have now been booked for murder in the FIR which was registered at the Sector 39 police station. Kumar had received severe head injuries and was in coma after the attack. According to sources in the police, the assailants have been identified and one of them has even been rounded up. Kumar, a resident of Sector 25, was newly married and is survived by his wife and parents. Kumar was found in a pool of blood at the dividing road of Sector 37/25 on February 2. He was rushed to the Government Multispeciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and was later referred to PGI.

Police sources said that the three accused hired Kumar’s auto from Ashok from Kisan Bhawan roundabout, Sector 35, to Batra Theater in Sector 37 and later, the auto driver was found in pool of blood by some passerby, who informed the police control room.

Police claimed that there is possibility that three passengers, who hired the auto from Kisan Bhawan, were known to the victim. Sources said some of the auto drivers, who were known to the victim, informed the police that driving his three-wheeler in an inebriated condition that day. The body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

Police further added that the auto driver Kumar was attacked and murdered due to an old rivalry. The assailants had stolen some valuables from his auto. Ashok, had caught them and had beaten them up, few days back. One of the assailants has been nabbed and he is being interrogated to ascertain the whereabouts of two other assailants.