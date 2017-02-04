Auto driver attacked with blunt weapons, in critical condition

A 31-year old auto driver, Ashok Kumar of Sector 25, was attacked with blunt weapons and left in a pool of blood by three assailants at the dividing road of Sector 37/25 on Thursday night. Kumar received severe head injuries and is on a ventilator. Doctors stated that his condition is critical. Sources maintained that it took more than 15 minutes for medical staff to rush the injured Ashok to PGI from the Government Multispeciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Police suspect that Ashok was hit by blunt weapons including iron rods by the assailants. Police have ruled out robbery as the motive behind the attack as the auto, purse and other valuables of the victim were found with him on the spot.

Sources said the three youths had hired Ashok’s auto from the Kisan Bhawan roundabout, Sector 35, to Batra Theater in Sector 37 and later, the auto driver was found in a pool of blood by some passersby, who informed the police control room.

Police claimed that there is a possibility that the three passengers were known to the victim. Sources said some auto drivers who were known to the victim informed the police that the victim was drunk when he was driving his three-wheeler Thursday night. Inspector Rajdeep Singh, SHO of Sector 39 police station, said a case of attempt to murder was registered against three unknown youths. He said all the valuables including his purse, money, voter card etc were found intact in the clothes of the victim. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.