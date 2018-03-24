Audit report: GMADA fails to provide affordable houses for poor, delay at Kajauli Waterworks, IT City

The report also pointed out that due to non-fixing of any time frame in the policy, the scheme could not take off thereby depriving the EWS of houses. (Express file photo by Jaipal Singh/File) The report also pointed out that due to non-fixing of any time frame in the policy, the scheme could not take off thereby depriving the EWS of houses. (Express file photo by Jaipal Singh/File)

The greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has failed to provide houses to the weaker sections of society. The audit department has raised questions on the delay in delivering houses to the poor. It has also questioned the poor planning of the water supply scheme, development works and disbursement of awards to acquire land for various projects.

The audit report found that out of the 263.29 acres earmarked by 39 developers in their housing projects for the weaker sections, 16 developers transferred 156.83 acres to GMADA on which construction was yet to begin, while 106.46 acres were still to be mutated by 23 developers in the name of GMADA. Although 201 flats were earmarked by six private developers in their group housing schemes for EWS (economically weaker sections) housing, none of them has transferred any flat as part of the schemes.

The report also pointed out that due to non-fixing of any time frame in the policy, the scheme could not take off thereby depriving the EWS of houses.

The report further stated that the chief engineer accorded (December 2010) the administrative approval of Rs 168.79 crore for augmentation of water supply scheme in phases V and VI from the Kajauli head works to waterworks in Mohali for carrying 80 gallons per day to Chandigarh and 40 mgd to Mohali.

The expenditure was to be shared equally between Chandigarh Administration and GMADA. The Detailed Notice Inviting Tender (DNIT) of the work was approved for Rs 156.39 crore. The work was allotted in March 2012 to WELSPUN Projects Limited, Baroda, at a cost of Rs 155.88 crore with a time limit of 30 months from the date of allotment. The report observed that the work, which was supposed to be completed in August 2014, was still incomplete even after incurring an expenditure of Rs 170.93 crore on laying of pipelines.

While commenting on the delay in completion of the IT city, the audit report said GMADA had acquired 1,686.06 acres valued at Rs 2,849.30 crore with bank loans to set up an IT City and Knowledge Park in Sector 83.

According to the IT policy, out of the total area, the net area of about 400 acres, which means 145 sites, were to be earmarked for allotment to IT industries and the rest for residential purposes and parks.

But, out of the 1,686.06 acres, 116 acres were allotted to IT units and 177.63 acres to individual allottees for residential purposes, on which GMADA had earned Rs 573.16 crore as revenue. The remaining 1,392.43 acres were yet to be disposed of although six years have passed since the project was launched in 2012.

