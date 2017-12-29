Audi-Tavera Accident Case: Court grants bail to prime accused till framing of charges

Representational Image Representational Image

THE PRIME accused, Rajat Kapoor, was granted bail on Thursday in the Audi-Tavera accident case that led to the death of three persons, including two students, in 2013.

Kapoor, a resident of Panchkula, was taken into custody during the court proceedings after the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) had sent the case to the Sessions Court for framing of charges under Section 304 Part (ii) against him. The defence counsel had argued that as charges against Kapoor were yet to be framed by the Sessions Court, he should be given bail.

Hearing the arguments, the court granted bail to Kapoor. However, the order says that in case charges are framed under Section 304 part (ii) of the Indian Penal Code, Kapoor shall be taken into custody without any further notice to him. In case no charge is framed under Section 304 (II), Kapoor shall be deemed to be on bail as he was already out on bail for other offences in the challan.

The police had filed a challan against the petitioner and other accused for offences under sections 279, 337, 338, 304-A and 201 of the IPC. According to police records, a head-on collision between Audi and Tavera claimed the lives of two students on July 22, 2013. The victims were Sahil Juneja (20), student of Bachelors of Business Management IIIrd year (BBA), Kuldeep Singh (19), BTech student of JSS College, and Asth Bahadur, the driver of the Tavera taxi and resident of Dharampur village, were killed after a rashly driven SUV (Audi) rammed into the Tavera at the dividing road of Sector 17/18, Chandigarh.

The incident took place early morning around 1 o’clock in Chandigarh when a group of students hired a taxi from Dharampur of Kasauli to come to Chandigarh, where they had to board a Ghaziabad-bound bus from the Inter State Bus Terminal at Sector 17 in Chandigarh.

