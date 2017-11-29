Auction of residential and commercial sites fails to attract even one bidder

NOT A single bidder turned up for the residential and commercial sites at IT Park in the e-auction conducted by the Chandigarh Housing Board, which ended on Tuesday. The auction of sites at the IT park had begun on September 1 and even in the third month, the board has failed to get a bidder. Last month after facing a poor response, the board had relaxed certain terms and conditions and further extended the date till November 28. However, this time, too, nobody applied.

CHB Chairman Maninder Singh said they have further extended the date by another month. It means that an interested bidder can apply till December 28 now. One of the members of the board, on condition of anonymity, said people were not coming forward because of the high reserve price. “Already because of demonetisation, the real estate market is facing a slump. So, we want the reserve price to be reduced. Moreover, it’s been three months now,” the member told Chandigarh Newsline.

Tarsem Garg, member of the board, said they have asked the UT Administration to offer the sites as freehold property rather than giving them as leasehold. CHB had put out three sites for auction – one each for hospital, school and residential area.

The reserve price of a 4.55-acre residential plot at the Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park (IT Park) was pegged at Rs 181.39 crore while a school plot, spread over 4.5 acres, has its reserve price as Rs 188.37 crores.

The reserve price of the hospital plot, spread over 8.23 acre, was the highest. That is Rs 344.03 crore. There are a total of 13 sites, which would be auctioned for housing colonies on 123 acres of land under the Habitat Project. Although there are 15 sites, 13 of them would be auctioned to builders or developers while on the other two sites, CHB will be constructing 600 flats.

It was last year that CHB got back the land from Parsvnath Developers. In October 2006, the board had decided to develop this site with the Parsvnath Developers. However, the project could not be launched. Later in 2016, CHB took the land back after paying over Rs 560 crore. Now, in this project, the 123 acres would be used not only for a housing colony but for a five-star hotel, gymnasium, swimming pool, club, community centre and marriage hall as well.

