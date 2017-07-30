Attendance row at PU Dept following BCI rules: UILS director

Recently, the department has constructed reading rooms to facilitate the students so that they can prepare for the moot court and other extra-curricular activities. Recently, the department has constructed reading rooms to facilitate the students so that they can prepare for the moot court and other extra-curricular activities.

Amid the ongoing attendance hullabaloo among the University Institute of Legal Studies(UILS) Panjab University(PU) and students, the department has clarified that it is adhering to the Bar Council of India rules(BCI).

Notably, since Thursday, the students of UILS have been protesting against the decision of UILS for making 65 per cent attendance compulsory and to increase the number of subjects in 4th year from 10 to 12 . The students told that the previous passed out batches had only 10 subjects and not 12. They were of the view that this had increased the workload of students. On Friday , around 1,200 students boycotted the classes amidst heavy rain.

“The Institute follows the rules and instructions of regulating body and accordingly the institution has fixed the attendance structure for the students as “as per the BCI rules the minimum attendance of the students will be over all 70 per cent and 65 per cent per subject which shall include participation or representation of the students in moot court, moot court room exercises, tutorials and practical training and further other educational co-curricular activities recommended by the concerned committee coordinator/members and approved by the director,” said Dr Rattan Singh, Director,UILS, PU.

“UILS is one of the prestigious institutes in the North India, which competes with National Law Universities. Most of the students, are taking admission in B.A./B.Com LLB (Hons.) 5 years integrated course, have chosen to join UILS in preference to other National Law Universities. UILS is expected to adhere to recommendations of Bar Council of India which has enjoined it to add 2 papers in 7th and 8th semester (one paper each) so that the total number of papers in 10 semesters become 58 papers instead of 56,” reads the statement issued by the university on Saturday.

Dr Rattan informed that at the time of enrollment at State Bar Council, a student is supposed to enclose an Attendance-cum-Character Certificate, stating the fact that the student has attended 70 per cent of the lectures delivered and in case any other criteria is followed for attendance which is less than 70 per cent, the student will not be eligible to get enrollment certificate at State Bar Council.

Recently, the department has constructed reading rooms to facilitate the students so that they can prepare for the moot court and other extra-curricular activities,he added.

