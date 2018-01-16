Attend classes on how to behave properly with patients, PGI resident doctors told

Doctors at PGI. (Express) Doctors at PGI. (Express)

Resident doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will soon have to attend classes to improve their behaviour. A group of senior doctors has been asked to teach the residents how to deal with patients properly and also come up with guidelines to improve the behaviour of doctors while dealing with patients at north India’s premier medical hub.

Sources told Chandigarh Newsline that PGI Director Professor Jagat Ram has approved of a committee, under the chairmanship of emeritus PGI professor and renowned ophthalmologist Dr Amod Gupta which would hold orientation classes for resident doctors.

A senior PGI official on Monday said the decision was taken to improve the satisfaction of patients with the institute and also after frequent complaints from the patients about the “improper” behaviour of junior doctors, who mostly deal with patients at the institute.

Jagat Ram confirmed that a committee had been formed. “We have added experienced doctors in the committee. Their job will be to provide orientation classes to the resident doctors on how to deal with patients properly. The step has been taken to improve the satisfaction of patients,” he said, adding that the committee would also come up with a set of guidelines for effective behaviour.

Multiple reports, received by the institute from the Union health ministry about the patient feedback system, Mera Aspataal, also revealed that doctors’ behaviour is the main reason that makes patients unhappy with the services of PGIMER.

The October report, which was published by Chandigarh Newsline, found 20 per cent of the patients dissatisfied with the institute’s services during the survey. Among the dissatisfied, the maximum number said staff behaviour was the principal reason.

Doctors at PGI, however, feel that the unprecedented patient rush may sometimes lead to a heated exchange of words with the patients. “No doctor would ever want to speak with a patient in a harsh tone. But sometimes, because of the huge rush of patients,a doctor may speak harshly. One has to understand that we are also humans and sometimes things go out of control…see the number of patients who come to OPD on daily basis and then the doctor-patient ratio as well,” said Dr Sandeep Tula, Vice-President of the Association of Resident Doctors at PGI. “There should be a system for doctors to give a feedback,” he added.

Last year, the behaviour of doctors was discussed at a meeting of the PGI’s hospital management board and a sensitisation programme for resident doctors was also proposed.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App